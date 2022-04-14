Cityhood proponents demand Cobb County stop 'campaign against cityhood'

Residents across Cobb County will be going to the polls next month to vote on cityhood.

County officials have been holding town halls to talk about impact cityhood would have on residents. Now one group is saying the county is providing biased information to sway voters. The Committee for East Cobb cityhood sent the county a letter demanding they immediately cease and desist its campaign against cityhood.

Cobb County leaders said the meetings are meant to educate voters and answer some of their questions.

"Obviously we're not going to take a side on this, but we feel obligated to answer some of the questions residents have been asking commissioners," said Ross Cavitt with Cobb County.

The committee for East Cobb cityhood said the county is taking a side, and it's against cityhood.

"They're educational under the guise of campaigning against cityhood," said Cindy Cooperman with the Committee for East Cobb Cityhood.

The group sent a letter to county leaders demanding they "immediately cease and desist its campaign against cityhood".

The letter states the county is "knowingly presenting biased, incomplete, and inaccurate information to the public" and are trying to thwart cityhood efforts.

"We're really concerned about the actions of county officials against cityhood efforts not just ours but all cityhood efforts in Cobb," said Cooperman.

The cityhood group received a response from the county manager Thursday saying they don't believe the county is doing anything wrong.

Cooperman said as they plan their next step, they'll be closely watching what the county says and does.

"We want to make sure we keep the county accountable for what they're saying to the community and make sure that it really is educational and a balanced view of cityhood because we don't believe it's balanced," said Cooperman.

County officials said they have no plans to stop providing residents with information and will continue to hold meetings on cityhood. As well as distribute information through their website.

Advertisement



