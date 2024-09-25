Expand / Collapse search
City seeking suggestions on how to honor Atlanta's first female mayor

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 25, 2024 9:37am EDT
ATLANTA - A commission is seeking public input on how the City of Atlanta should honor former Mayor Shirley Franklin, the city's first female mayor. 

The commission met this week to gather suggestions, with one Mays High School student expressing that simply naming a road or building in her honor wouldn’t be enough.

Another public meeting for input is scheduled for Oct. 11. Afterward, the committee will reconvene in late October to review all feedback. 

In November, recommendations will be presented to the full city council and Mayor Andre Dickens. Following that, legislation will be introduced to finalize the plans.

For those who missed this week’s meeting, suggestions can still be made online. Options include naming a street, building, or park in her honor.