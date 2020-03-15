City of Stockbridge offices closed to the public amid COVID-19 fears

City of Stockbridge offices and facilities will be closed to the public for one week beginning March 16 due to the coronavirus outbreak, city officials confirmed Sunday.

According to a city spokesperson, city phones, emails and public online access will operate as normal for the week.

In a statement Stockbridge City Manager Randy Knighton, said:

"Our main concern is the safety of both our community members and our team members as we continue to monitor the activity of the coronavirus. This is unprecedented territory as we confront an relatively unknown health threat that has impacted our entire nation over the past few weeks. We ask for everyone's understanding and patience as we keep everyone's wellbeing at the forefront of all decision-making. We will work through all of this together."

The City of Stockbridge announced Sunday morning on their Facebook page that all events and meetings scheduled to take place at the Merle Manders Conference Center and Ted Strickland Community Center were canceled through March 29.

During the closure, Stockbridge residents can use online payment services for utility billing by visiting the city's website. City customers can also call 1-866-248-4696 to pay monthly water and sewer bills. City officials also said a 30 day pay grace period for water and sewer customers has been extended.

