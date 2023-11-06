City of Lights-themed Little Sparrow shines in Westside Provisions

The rich, romantic voice of French chanteuse Edit Piaf has inspired listeners for decades — and now, one of those fans is hoping to capture her essence in his latest restaurant concept here in Atlanta.

We’re talking about famed Atlanta restaurateur Ford Fry, who recently celebrated the opening of Little Sparrow in Atlanta’s Westside Provisions District. Taking over Fry’s former JCT Kitchen & Bar space, the new concept is named for Piaf (whose nickname was "The Little Sparrow") and aims to evoke classic Parisian bistros with its food and atmosphere. Fry says the idea behind Little Sparrow is to marry the ideas of elegance and approachability — in other words, do with food what Piaf did with songs like "La Vie en Rose." On the menu, you’ll find everything from a burger with American cheese and a comforting chicken schnitzel to the Dry-aged NY Strip and Maine Sea Scallops.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent some time with executive chef Bob Ryan inside Little Sparrow — but we also walked upstairs for a sneak peek at Fry’s second new concept in the space, Bar Blanc. Yes, Bar Blanc will also be a French-themed restaurant — but Fry calls it a more "rebellious" idea, featuring a $49.50 prix fixe menu and classic cocktails. Did we taste-test some of those drinks? Of course, thanks to beverage manager Allison Lovelace!

Little Sparrow is located at 1198 Howell Mill Road in Atlanta, and regular hours are 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. For more information on visiting the restaurant, click here. And for more on Bar Blanc, located just upstairs from Little Sparrow, click here.

So, who’s ready to spend a few hours in the City of Lights…without ever leaving Metro Atlanta? We were — click the video player to check out our morning at Little Sparrow and Bar Blanc!