City of Houston pays tribute to Kobe Bryant, all victims of today’s helicopter crash

The City of Houston is honoring the victims of Sunday’s helicopter crash that killed nine people, including Lakers great Kobe Bryant and former University of Houston assistant coach John Altobelli.

Mayor Sylvester Turner ordered the lights of Houston City Hall and the Montrose Bridges over the Southwest Freeway to be turned purple and gold in memory of the victims.

Nine people were killed when the chopper went down in Calabasas, about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among the victims.

According to the University of Houston, former letterwinner and assistant coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and his daughter, Alyssa, were also on the helicopter.

In a statement, Mayor Turner extended his condolences to the victims’ families and asked that Houstonians pray for everyone who is hurting and mourning the loss of a family member, a friend or one of basketball’s greatest players.