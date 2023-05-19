City of Fayetteville issues boil water advisory

The City Of Fayetteville Water System has issued a boil water advisory for the next 24 to 48 hours due to service interruption in the system to repair a water main leak which may be disrupting your water supply or causing water pressure in parts of the water system to drop to very low levels.

The repair is being made in the area of Laurien Street.

The advisory is being issued out of an abundance of caution – there is the potential a health hazard may exist due to microbial contamination in these areas without positive pressure.

In order to protect the public from a potential health hazard, customers that have experienced water outages and/or low water pressures are advised to use only boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking, cooking, or preparing food.

To properly boil tap water for use, customers should:

Heat water until bubbles come quickly from the bottom of the container;

Continue heating the water for one minute once it begins to boil;

Remove the water from the heat source and allow to cool before use.

During a Boil Water Advisory, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends that boiled tap water or bottled water be used for the following:

Drinking

Brushing teeth

Washing food and preparing food and baby formula

Making ice

Drinking water for pets

Other activities such as clothes washing, dish washing and other uses can be done without boiling tap water, if done properly.

The complete CDC guidance can be found here.

The advisory is in effect until the City Of Fayetteville Water System has done the appropriate testing to be confident that there is no longer a public health concern. Customers will be notified immediately when the Advisory is lifted. Once the Advisory is lifted you should flush all faucets for a minimum of two minutes before using for drinking or food preparation.

