City of Gray water outage shuts down Jones County Schools

The Brief Jones County Schools closed Monday and Tuesday following a major water main outage affecting the City of Gray. A boil water advisory remains active for City of Gray residents, with system repairs currently underway by city crews. Emergency fire apparatus are deployed to critical facilities as officials urge all residents to conserve available water.



A major water disruption in the City of Gray forced Jones County Schools to cancel classes on Monday and Tuesday while crews work to fix the system.

City of Gray water outage

What we know:

A water main break caused widespread service disruptions across the City of Gray, forcing Jones County Schools to close Monday, Sept. 21, and Tuesday, Sept. 22. The closure impacts all schools in the district because reliable water service is required to operate facilities safely.

The outage strictly affects the City of Gray Water System. The separate Jones County Water System is not experiencing any service disruptions.

A boil water advisory remains active for City of Gray residents until at least Tuesday. Anyone using city water must boil it before drinking, cooking or brushing teeth.

Meanwhile, Gray Fire Department apparatus have been placed at nursing homes and other key locations to protect emergency response capabilities.

Water service restoration updates

What we don't know:

City officials have not established an estimated time for water service restoration.

Municipal crews continue searching for the root cause of the breakdown. Officials have not confirmed when the boil water advisory will be lifted.

Emergency water conservation measures

What you can do:

Residents with restored water pressure should limit non-essential usage to help reduce overall demand while repairs continue. Anyone with questions about the outage or boil water advisory can contact the City of Gray Water Department.