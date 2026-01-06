City of Decatur selects Tony Powers as new mayor

The Brief City of Decatur commissioners selected Tony Powers as mayor Patti Garrett did not seek re-election after about 10 years Lesa Fronk was chosen as mayor pro tem



The City of Decatur has selected Tony Powers to serve as its next mayor, following a vote by the City Commission at the start of the new year.

What we know:

In Decatur, the city’s five commissioners — each elected to represent individual districts — choose the mayor from among themselves. Powers was selected to take on the leadership role after longtime Mayor Patti Garrett chose not to seek another term after about a decade in office.

Commissioner Lesa Fronk was also elected by her colleagues to serve as mayor pro tem. City officials say the selection process will soon change, with voters set to directly elect the mayor beginning next year.