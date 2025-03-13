City of Cumming employee killed in parking lot identified

article

City of Cumming officials have identified the employee killed in a workplace incident Monday morning as Crystal Sawyer, a 44-year-old inventory clerk in the Cumming Utilities Distribution & Collection Division.

What we know:

Sawyer was struck by a truck around 7 a.m. on March 10 in the parking lot of the division’s headquarters on Dahlonega Highway. She was pronounced dead at the scene. City officials initially withheld her name to allow time for her family to be notified and grieve privately.

What they're saying:

"As we stated on Monday, everyone at the City of Cumming is completely devastated following this horrible accident," said City Administrator Phil Higgins. "Crystal was a treasured employee with a bubbly, outgoing personality who made everyone she encountered feel welcome."

Sawyer had worked for the City of Cumming since Sept. 8, 2020, initially in the Utilities Billing Division before transferring to her current role in June 2023.

"In addition to her work life, Crystal was a wonderful wife and mother, beloved daughter, sister, and friend to so many," Higgins added. "I cannot stress enough how completely heartbroken everyone at the City of Cumming is following Crystal’s passing."

What's next:

Sawyer’s family has made funeral arrangements with McDonald & Son Funeral Home in Cumming. A visitation is being held from 4 to 8 p.m. March 16 at the funeral home. A celebration of life will be held at a later day.

In her honor, flags at all City of Cumming facilities will be flown at half-staff from Friday, March 14, through Friday, March 21.