Police: Missing 75-year-old Roswell man with dementia last seen on doorbell camera

Roswell police are hoping someone can help them find a 75-year-old man who has been missing for over half a day.

Officials ay 75-year-old Ciro Morales was last seen on a doorbell camera walking away from his home near Etris Road and Cox Road just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to police, Morales has been diagnosed with dementia.

The missing man is described as being 5-feet-4-inches tall with a weight of 150 pounds.

He is believed to be wearing a purple long-sleeved shirt, light-washed blue jeans, and white shoes.

If you have seen Morales, call 911 or the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100.