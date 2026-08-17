Cirkla opening $5M packaging plant in Hall County

The Brief Cirkla will invest over $5 million to open a new molded fiber packaging facility in Gainesville, Georgia. The project expects to create about 140 new jobs in Hall County over the next three years. Cirkla’s facility will be at the Gainesville 85 Business Center to produce sustainable food packaging.



Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday that Cirkla is investing more than $5 million to build a new food packaging manufacturing plant in Gainesville.

The project will bring around 140 new jobs to Hall County over the next three years.

Cirkla Gainesville investment details

What we know:

Cirkla will locate its new manufacturing plant at the Gainesville 85 Business Center.

The site will feature automated tech, in-house quality labs, and expanded finishing capabilities for molded fiber products, including overwrap and MAP trays.

Company leaders noted that growing U.S. demand created the need for a domestic footprint to complement existing operations in India.

Unannounced hiring timelines

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet provided specific application dates, wage information, or the exact hiring timeline for the 140 planned positions.

Local food packaging ecosystem

The backstory:

Hall County boasts a heavy concentration of food manufacturers and is widely known as the Poultry Capital of the World.

State leaders highlighted how local logistics assets, including the new Gainesville Inland Port, help regional businesses deliver products to markets worldwide.

Executive and official remarks

What they're saying:

"As U.S. demand has grown, so has the case for a domestic footprint – this facility brings that same capability closer to our customers, built for the national rollouts ahead," said Vaibhav Goel, CEO of Cirkla.

Gainesville Mayor Zack Thompson called the investment a reflection of the city's strength, saying, "We are honored that Cirkla has selected Gainesville as the home of its North American manufacturing headquarters."