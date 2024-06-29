CIA Robotics Academy inspires Atlanta students in week-long STEM extravaganza

This week proved to be a transformative experience for a group of local students who eagerly participated in the CIA Robotics Academy, hosted by the John Hope Envision Center on Larkin Street.

The academy, geared towards seventh, eighth, and ninth graders, immersed participants in a series of intensive STEM classes focused on the design, construction, and programming of robots. The culmination of their efforts culminated in an exhilarating BattleBots contest.

The CIA Robotics Academy, managed by the Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education, aims to foster interest in robotics and coding among young learners.Organizers plan to replicate the program at the University of Arizona later this summer.