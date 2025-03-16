Atlanta police searching for missing 25-year-old woman

article

Atlanta police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 25-year-old woman.

Officers are searching for Chynnah Bagtas.

What we know:

According to police, Bagtas was last seen by her father on Feb. 27. He last spoke to her through text messages on March 14.

The missing woman was last known to be at an apartment complex on Crestridge Drive in East Point.

Police described Bagtas as 5-feet-2-inches tall with a weight of 115 pounds. She wears a blonde wig, has brown eyes, and has two missing front teeth.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help find Bagtas, call 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at (404) 546-4235.