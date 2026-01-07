Church, police search for missing 79-year-old woman in DeKalb County

article

Authorities have issued a Mattie’s Call for a missing DeKalb County woman last seen early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Ernestine Merritt, 79, was last seen around 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 4 leaving her home in the 2400 block of Yolanda Trail in the Ellenwood area. Merritt, who has been diagnosed with dementia, may have believed she was walking to church when she disappeared.

She was last seen wearing a black mink coat, red skirt and black shoes, according to police. She is 4-feet-11-inches tall and approximately 120 pounds.

Members of Greenforest Community Baptist Church have been actively searching for Merritt alongside DeKalb County Police Department.

According to Merritt's Facebook page, she is a retired DeKalb County high school English teacher.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees her is urged to call 911 or 770-724-7710.