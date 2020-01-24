Church pays off more than 800 families medical bills

A financial burden was lifted for hundreds of families in the east valley when a local church paid off their outstanding medical bills.

Some people will think this is too good to be true, but it's true.

Desert Springs Chruch paid off millions of dollars worth of medical debt for over 800 families in Gilbert and Chandler, where two of their campuses call home.

Every year, church members raise money for ministries and organizations during Christmas time. This past year, they decided to use the money they raised to erase medical bills for hundreds of families in the east valley.

849 families received a letter this week, or will soon, saying their medical debt was completely paid off, no strings attached, no tax liabilities, nothing. This grand gesture was made possible thanks to their partnership with RIP Medical Debt, a nonprofit organization helping communities by negotiating with hospitals and medical providers.

Because they negotiate such a large amount, they are able to get pennies for a dollar so with the $40,000 that the church raised, they were able to purchase $4.9 million dollars worth of medical debt.

It averages out to around $5,800 per family.

Lead pastor Brad Davis says the church is unaware of who received those letters due to the HIPAA laws, keeping medical records and information private.

He wants people to know that donating, even if just a little, can go a long way.

If you're in the Chandler or Gilbert area and you received a letter stating that your medical bills have been paid off, it's not a scam.

It's the real deal.