Church, former broadcast facility on Briarcliff Road in DeKalb County catches fire

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a building fire at the site of a former broadcast facility and church.

What we know:

Multiple fire units responded to the building, located at Briarcliff Road NE and Clifton Road next to the QuikTrip.

Video from that night shows heavy flames coming from the building, which DeKalb County Fire Rescue says was abandoned.

FOX 5 crews saw part of the roof collapsed due to the blaze.

The building previously served as a television station and a church.

Image 1 of 15 ▼ DeKalb County Fire Rescue investigators examine the remains of a former television station and church on Briarcliff Road NE on Jan. 4, 2026. (FOX 5)

Crews blocked a portion of the roadway to battle the blaze.

The nearby businesses were not impacted by the blaze and remain open for business.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the blaze or if the fire is considered suspicious.

Officials have not confirmed if anyone was inside the abandoned structure when the fire began or if the building had recent security or code enforcement issues.

It is also unclear when DeKalb County Fire Rescue will release a final damage assessment.

The extent of damage was not known.