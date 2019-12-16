Church donates books to 70 metro Atlanta elementary schools

Christmas came early for thousands of metro Atlanta school kids Monday.

Students at 70 elementary schools across Atlanta, Fulton, DeKalb, Cobb, and the city of Decatur now have brand new books.

This, thanks to Passion City Church's Christmas Smile Book Delivery.

FOX 5 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist David Chandley helped out with one of the deliveries at Atlanta’s Garden Hills Elementary and talked to the principal about what it means for her students to receive these books.

Passion City has done this holiday book delivery for the past seven years.

Organizers said they've given out around 250,000 books total.