Christine Quinn's husband Christian Richard arrested for domestic incident involving their child

Christian Dumontet, the husband of former "Selling Sunset" star Christine Quinn, was arrested for an alleged domestic violence incident in Los Angeles Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Department.

Dumontet, who went by "Christian Richard" on the show, was arrested outside the couple's Hollywood Hills home Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called out to the home around 2 p.m.

According to the LAPD, Quinn and Dumontet were "involved in a domestic dispute" when Dumontet threw a bag with a glass bottle in it at his wife. He missed, but the bag hit the couple's child, injuring him. According to Quinn's Instagram page, the couple share a 2-year-old son.

'Selling Sunset' star Christine Quinn steps out as she and her husband Christian Richard head to Bristol Farms on March 2, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/MEGA/GC Images)

Officers didn't get into specifics about the child's injuries, but said that paramedics treated the boy at the scene.

Dumontet was arrested and is being held on $30,000 bail.