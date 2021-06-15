Chrissy Teigen breaks social media silence with apology

In a post on Medium and Instagram, Chrissy Teigen is apologizing for past mean tweets.

In the post, Teigen admits to being a troll and says she is "so sorry."

Teigen insists she is not the same person she was when she targeted Courtney Stodden years ago.

The 35-year-old Teigen, with more than 13 million followers on Twitter, was in her mid-20s when she harassed Stodden. That included tweets urging Stodden to end their life. Stodden is a reality TV personality who identifies as non-binary and uses the pronoun "they."

Stodden told the Daily Beast that Teigen’s harassment and that of many others came as they faced intense media criticism at age 16 for marrying 51-year-old Doug Hutchison in 2011. The two divorced last year. The marriage led to international fame for the young model and singer-songwriter from Washington state, including TV appearances on "Celebrity Big Brother" and her own "Courtney."

Shortly after Tiegen's apology, "Project Runway" star and designer Michael Costello posted that he still has "thoughts of suicide" after allegedly being bullied by Teigen.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.