Police: Chop shop found in vacant government building in Forest Park

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Forest Park
FOREST PARK, Ga. - Police have arrested two suspects after the discovery of an alleged chop shop in a Forest Park neighborhood Friday morning.

Officials say the investigation began Friday when officers saw a stolen white van belonging to the Clayton County School Police in the area of Jonesboro Road and Battle Creek Road.

Officers tried to follow the vehicle but lost sight of it. It was found a short time later at a vacant building belonging to the Georgia Department of Transportation on the 10th block of Kennedy Drive.

Investigators detained two suspects at the scene and found another vehicle, two utility trailers, and stolen car parts.

Officials believe the subjects had been camping out in the building for some time. They're now charged with theft by receiving and other related charges.

Department of Transportation officials have secured the building.

The investigation is ongoing. 

