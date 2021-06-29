Metro Atlanta 'chocolate camp' even sweeter this summer

Summer camp creates sweet memories for countless kids every year — and those memories are even sweeter when the camp involves dipping, decorating, and taste-testing chocolate!

We spent the morning at Peterbrooke Chocolatier at The Forum in Peachtree Corners, catching up with the shop’s owners and hanging out with the young chocolatiers taking part in summer camp there.

This year’s theme is ‘Blow Your Mind with Minecraft,’ which means activities include creating a pink pig, golden apple, and a creeper crunch — if you’re a Minecraft fan, you’ll understand those references!

Day camp runs Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; cost is $50 per camper and lunch is included.

Representatives for Peterbrooke Chocolatier, which was founded back in 1983 in Florida and now has more than 20 locations throughout the region, say they were able to hold day camps for about 2,000 kids last summer, with extra health and safety protocols in place. Those interested in registration for this year’s day camps (which continue through August) may click here for more information.

Of course, we couldn’t resist the chance to dip and decorate all morning; click the video player to check out our morning at Peterbrooke Chocolatier.

