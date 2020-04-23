Chipotle reveals recipe for signature guacamole

This is not a drill: Chipotle has unveiled the recipe for its signature guacamole.

The fast-casual chain tweeted the recipe on April 23.

Some Twitter users thanked the chain for sharing the recipe, while others who identified as Chipotle employees verified the recipe’s authenticity.

Ingredients for Chipotle's guac:



-2 ripe Hass avocados

-2 tsp lime juice

-2 tbsp cilantro (chopped)

-1/4 cup red onion (diced)

-1/2 jalapeño including seeds (diced)

-1/4 tsp kosher salt

How to prepare:

1. Cut avocados in half and remove pits carefully

2. Scoop the avocados into a bowl

3. Toss and coat with lime juice

4. Add the salt and mash until it's a smooth consistency

5. Fold in remaining ingredients and mix

6. Taste the guac & adjust seasoning if necessary

Chipotle is among the various restaurant and food chains that have continued to serve consumers amid the pandemic.



Wendy’s recently announced that it would be offering free chicken nuggets, while Krispy Kreme is giving a free dozen of its glazed doughnuts to health care workers each Monday through National Nurses Week, which is May 6 - 12.



Chipotle isn't the only organization that has revealed ingredients behind its popular food items amid the pandemic. Earlier in April, Disney shared the recipe for the famous churros served at its parks. DoubleTree also revealed the ingredients behind the famous chocolate chips served at its locations.



