Chipotle launches sustainable apparel line including items dyed with leftover avocado pits

Spilling avocado or Tabasco sauce on one’s clothes has been a common mishap many eaters have encountered when they’ve dined at Chipotle Mexican Grill. But now, the fast-casual food chain is inviting people to wear their burrito love on their sleeve, albeit in a less messy manner.

Chipotle announced that it is launching Chipotle Goods, a consumer goods collection that includes a “responsibly sourced apparel collection made with organic cotton, and branded accessories available exclusively for Chipotle Rewards members,” according to a press release.

Within that collection will be an “open-looped” line of apparel from the food chain and branded unisex gear, with clothing items dyed from “upcycled avocado pits from its restaurants.”

Examples of items available for purchase include a chipotle pepper men’s button-up shirt ($45), a bomber jacket ($75), a 5 panel hat ($18) and a baby onesie ($10).

The company said that all profits from the collection will go toward supporting organizations “focused on making fashion or farming more sustainable.”

Initially available to just members of its Chipotle Rewards program, the apparel line is now open to the larger public at ChipotleGoods.com.

Chipotle is one of the many restaurants around the country that has had to limit its dine-in services in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In July, Chipotle announced that it planned to hire 10,000 employees over the next few months.

According to Reuters, Marissa Andrada, chief diversity, inclusion and people officer at Chipotle, said that the company would love to hire “another 10,000 because of the growth that’s occurring in the company.”