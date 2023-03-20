Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM EDT until TUE 9:00 AM EDT, Clay County
4
Freeze Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until TUE 8:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM EDT until TUE 10:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Freeze Warning
from MON 11:00 PM EDT until TUE 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Lamar County

Putin sticks to protocol during visit from China's Xi Jinping

By Vladimir Isachenkov
Published 
Updated 2:16PM
Russia-Ukraine
Associated Press
b6f3cca5- article

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Chinas President Xi Jinping at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 20, 2023. (Photo by SERGEI KARPUKHIN/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)

President Vladimir Putin wasn't waiting at the end of the red carpet to greet Chinese leader Xi Jinping upon his arrival in Russia on Monday for a high-profile visit.

But it wasn't a snub.

Russia's standard protocol for visiting dignitaries calls for them to be welcomed at the airport by a lower-ranking Cabinet official.

Many observers argue that the fighting in Ukraine has made Russia increasingly dependent on China for support as the country becomes isolated from the West.

But Putin didn’t deviate from the script, and the start of Xi's trip was like that of any visiting leader.

Warrant issued for arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin after Ukraine war crimes

The International Criminal Court said Friday it has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes because of his alleged involvement in abductions of children from Ukraine, according to the Associated Press. The court said in a statement that Putin "is allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation." The news broke as LiveNOW from FOX's Josh Breslow was speaking with Dr. Robert Sanders at the University of New Haven.

Putin sent Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko to the Russian capital's Vnukovo airport to meet Xi after he stepped off his Boeing 747.

The Russian president, meanwhile, was far away in central Moscow busy with other commitments before his high-stakes dinner with Xi in the evening.

Putin began his day by making an appearance at a meeting of the Interior Ministry’s top officials. He also addressed a parliamentary conference involving lawmakers from African nations.

Back at the airport, Xi listened as a Russian military band played the national anthems of China and Russia. He then walked past a line of honorary guards accompanied by Chernyshenko.

While Putin didn't break protocol and pamper Xi with a surprise appearance at the airport, the Russian leader showered his Chinese guest with praise when he greeted him inside the Kremlin before a private dinner.

Facing the Chinese leader across a small table after they shook hands, Putin hailed what he described as China's "colossal leap forward" under Xi's leadership, adding that he feels a bit of envy — a remark that drew a thin smile from Xi.

Xi responded in kind, saying he was sure that Putin would receive strong support in the presidential election next year, even though the Russian leader hasn't yet declared his intention to run.

Four hours later, the two leaders were still talking over a seven-course dinner, which included such offerings as a Pacific seafood platter, a sterlet soup, quail and mushroom pancakes and venison roasted in cherry sauce.

Before the meeting began, Putin described Xi's visit as a "landmark event" in an article published in China's top People's Daily newspaper, saying it offers a "great opportunity for me to meet with my good old friend with whom we enjoy the warmest relationship." He also wrote in detail about their first meeting in 2010, adding that he and Xi met about 40 times and citing a line from Chinese philosopher Confucius that said: "Is it not a joy to have friends coming from afar!"

RELATED: Facing arrest warrant for war crimes, Vladimir Putin visits Crimea

Xi's visit offers an important political boost to Putin just days after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for the Russian leader on charges of alleged involvement in abductions of thousands of children from Ukraine.

Moscow, which doesn't recognize the court's jurisdiction, dismissed the move as "legally null and void," but it further ramped up the pressure on the Russian leader.

After Monday's private dinner, Putin and Xi will hold official talks on Tuesday that will also be attended by top officials from both countries. They are expected to issue conclusive statements after the negotiations.

Analysts say that Western sanctions have made Russia increasingly reliant on China.

"This relationship is increasingly asymmetrical — China has much more leverage," said Alexander Gabuev, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment who has long studied Russia-China ties.

Gabuev noted that Xi could be expected to maintain strong support for Putin amid mounting Western pressure.

"The reality is that China sees absolutely no upsides in dumping Vladimir Putin, because there will be no incentives or no points earned in the relationship with the U.S.," he said.

Pres. Biden, Putin give dueling speeches ahead of war anniversary in Ukraine | LiveNOW from FOX

President Joe Biden challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to "end the war" against Ukraine and warned that the U.S. and its allies around the world will continue to support Ukraine and push for new sanctions on the Kremlin. Biden delivered that warning from Warsaw, Poland, nearly a year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a day after making a surprise visit to Ukraine. Citing remarks Putin made earlier in the day, Biden said the United States and Europe "do not seek to control or destroy Russia." "The West is not plotting to attack Russia, as Putin said today," Biden said. "This war was never a necessity — it is a tragedy." More LiveNOW from FOX streaming video

While most observers say that Beijing will be unlikely to offer Moscow military assistance as the U.S. and other Western allies fear, the alliance with Beijing would allow the Russian leader to pursue his course in Ukraine.

"This helps Russia stay defiant against Western sanctions," tweeted Chris Weafer, CEO and Russian economy analyst at the consulting firm Macro-Advisory. "So long as Russia can trade with China, and other Asian states, it is no danger of running out of money or being forced to concede on the battlefield."

RELATED: Pentagon releases video of Russian jet dumping fuel on US drone