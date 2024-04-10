Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Young inventor turns heads in Chile with cardboard patrol car

By Chris Williams
Published  April 10, 2024 8:01pm EDT
Unusual
Fox TV Stations

Boy creates foot-powered patrol car From cardboard

Residents in Antuco, Chile, were captivated as they witnessed a 10-year-old boy skillfully maneuvering a homemade patrol car crafted from a pedal car and cardboard. (Credit: Carabineros Bio Bio Region via Storyful)

ANTUCO, Chile - A 10-year-old boy turned heads in Antuco, Chile, after he drove a makeshift patrol car built out of cardboard. 

Alfredo Ossess’s car was "equipped with a beacon, a siren, and even a radio," Chilean police said

For his efforts, Ossess was invited to the local police station, where he was invited to ride in a real patrol car with an officer.

He was also invited to attend a ceremony on April 27, commemorating the 97th anniversary of the local police service, local media reported. 

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 


 