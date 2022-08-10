Children of 82-year-old woman missing from Coweta County thankful for help, prayers

article

The family of an 82-year-old woman reported missing from Senoia on Tuesday morning said they're overwhelmed by the community's effort in searching for the last two days.

Nina Lipscomb was last seen on Al Roberts Road around 2 a.m., according to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

Her son, Thomas Lipscomb, said she came to Coweta County to stay with family, as she does every year. Early Tuesday morning, she left her niece's home. Her family didn't realize she was gone until she'd wandered too far.

The family of 82-year-old Nina Lipscomb, reported missing from Coweta County on Tuesday morning, said they're overwhelmed by the community's generous effort in searching for the last two days. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Since then, helicopters with thermal cameras and volunteers have searched the rural area for Nina Lipscomb, who grew up near Senoia.

Thomas Lipscomb said there were reports of people seeing her walking on Gordon Road about five or six miles from her last known location. He drove from Chesapeake, Virginia, when he heard his mother was missing.

"I think that someone picked her up and probably gave her a ride … That's why we're unable to see anything that reveals the path she took," Thomas Lipscomb said.

Thomas Lipscomb said she's diagnosed with dementia, but she has a generous personality.

Karen Lipscomb, Nina's daughter, described her as humble and cooperative. She said she would recognize her name and birthday if asked.

"We're relying on some of the people in the area, who have been extremely kind, to help," Karen Lipscomb said. "They've come out on ATVs."

Thomas Lipscomb said she may tell a stranger she's going to work or going home.

Law enforcement and family said she was last seen wearing a black shirt, plaid pajama pants and black house shoes.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or the Coweta County Sheriff's Office at 770-254-3911.