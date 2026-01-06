Coweta County woman arrested for $7K child support scam involving random baby

The Brief The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office has charged 18-year-old Brya Hardy with theft by deception. She is accused of scamming thousands of dollars in child support from her ex-boyfriend. Investigators say the child was neither his nor Hardy’s.



A Coweta County woman is in trouble with the law for allegedly bilking an old boyfriend out of thousands of dollars for child support payments. Investigators learned the child wasn't his and wasn't hers either.

Child support scam arrest

What we know:

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says it wants people to know about this scam in case there are other victims out there.

It was not a good New Year’s for 18-year-old Brya Hardy. No, it was one to remember. Coweta County investigators took her into custody for theft by deception.

Her ex-boyfriend told investigators in December that Hardy had approached him and demanded child support for a baby she said was his. They say the victim paid out $7,000.

Eighteen-year-old Brya Hardy was taken into custody for theft by deception after allegedly scamming an ex-boyfriend for child support in Coweta County on Dec. 31, 2025. (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators say there was a baby. As it turns out, it was neither his nor hers.

Fraudulently requesting child support payments is not a new scam. But using someone else’s child as part of it is kind of a new twist.

Are there more victims?

What we don't know:

Coweta County investigators want to make sure there are no other victims out there.

So, they are asking for anyone who has had dealings with Brya Hardy or knows anything about this case to give the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office a call.