Juvenile grabbed gun, shot 13-year-old in Athens home, police say

Police in Athens said a 13-year-old boy was seriously injured when a juvenile shot him on Saturday afternoon.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said the boy was hospitalized. His current condition is unknown.

Police found him shot at around 2 p.m. at a home on Essex Court.

Police said another child inside the home found a gun and shot the boy. Police haven't said if they plan to file charges or if there were adults in the home when the shooting happened.