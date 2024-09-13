Child pornography investigation ends with Buchanan man sentenced to prison

article

A Buchanan man will spend decades in jail after officials say he was caught with more than 1 million images of suspected child pornography.

On Sept. 6, 71-year-old Robert Scott Sims pleaded guilty to 37 counts of child exploitation in a Haralson County courtroom.

Officials say their investigation into Sims began after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force were alerted to a Dropbox account that had nearly 7,000 images of child pornography.

The tip led Haralson County deputies to Sims' home, where agents seized his computers. A forensic analysis of his devices led investigators to find over 1 million images of suspected child pornography.

Chief Assistant District Attorney Jaeson Smith said that this was the largest child pornography case the Tallapoosa Circuit has ever seen.

"If we were to line these children shoulder to shoulder, we would have over 190 miles of children who were abused and filmed. Though most of the photos and videos originate from foreign counties, the number of images Mr. Sims possessed is equivalent to one-third of every 10-year-old in the United States," Smith said. "We are grateful to Judge Roper for his sentence and hope that it sends a message to those who prey on our weakest victims."

On Friday, a superior court judge sentenced Sims to 20 years in prison followed by 20 years of probation.