Child molestation suspect in Georgia may have more victims in Memphis, investigators say

Investigators said a 56-year-old man arrested in north Georgia on child molestation charges may have more victims that have not yet come forward with some of the cases dating back more than two decades.

Steven “Mike” Michael Blackmon remains in the Gwinnett County jail on those charges following a joint investigation between the Commerce Police Department, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. He was arrested in Commerce, Georgia earlier this month.

Investigators have since uncovered evidence Blackmon could be responsible for additional crimes, possibly in the Memphis, Tennessee area where he resided in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Investigators said he would have gone by “Mike” and may have altered his last name to “Blaekman.”

Investigators said while living there, Blackmon owned a shop called “Hockey Stop Memphis” that overlooked the ice-skating rink in the Mall of Memphis. He also coached the Cordova Wolves for many years, the investigators revealed.

He left the area between 2002 and 2003 after being questioned by authorities in a case about inappropriate contact with children.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Unit at 404-270-8870.