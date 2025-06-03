Child injured at park in McDonough, equipment removed

The Brief A child was seriously injured while playing inside a structure at H.O.P.E. Park in McDonough, according to city officials. The city has removed the equipment involved in the incident; the cause of the injury remains unknown. Officials emphasized resident safety in a statement and pledged to provide further updates as information becomes available.



A child was seriously injured recently during an incident at H.O.P.E. Park, according to the City of McDonough.

According to a post on social media, the child was injured while playing inside one of the structures on site.

The city says that it has removed the involved equipment.

What we don't know:

It is unknown how the child was injured. Additionally, the child was not identified.

What they're saying:

The city released the following statement:

"The safety of our residents, especially our youngest ones, is our top priority. We are taking this matter very seriously and will provide further updates as more information becomes available."