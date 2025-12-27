Child hospitalized in Dallas after family dog bites them

The Brief A 9-year-old was seriously injured by a family dog on Saturday afternoon. Emergency responders provided aid at the Vista Lake Subdivision Pavilion. Dallas police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack.



A 9-year-old child has serious injuries after being bitten by a family dog, according to the Dallas Police Department.

What we know:

Officers were dispatched to the Vista Lake Subdivision Pavilion at approximately 12:24 p.m. Saturday following calls about an animal bite. When they arrived, emergency responders located the young victim and provided immediate assistance.

The child was transported to a local hospital with severe injuries. Police confirmed the animal involved was the family’s own dog.

What we don't know:

The Dallas Police Department said the investigation remains active and has not released details about the breed of the dog or the specific circumstances leading up to the attack.

What they're saying:

In a statement released Saturday afternoon, the department asked for community support for the child's relatives.

"On behalf of the entire Dallas Police Department, we ask that you keep the victim and their family in your prayers as they cope with this unthinkable tragedy," the agency said.