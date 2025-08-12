Atlanta Public Schools student hit after getting off bus

Image 1 of 6 ▼ A child was hit by a vehicle in southwest Atlanta on Aug. 12, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief Atlanta police said officers responded to the 2800 block of Springdale Road SW on Tuesday afternoon. Officers found a boy who had been hit by a car while getting off the bus. The boy is expected to be okay.



An Atlanta elementary school student was hit by a vehicle while getting off the school bus in southwest Atlanta, according to APS.

What we know:

The Hutchison Elementary School student was hit Tuesday afternoon in the 2800 block of Springdale Road SW.

When officers arrived, they said they found a boy who appeared to have been hit and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver stayed on the scene, according to police.

What's next:

Atlanta police are investigating the incident.

Counselors will be at the school to speak with students who need help processing what happened.

What they're saying:

APS issued a statement on the incident. It reads:

"A Hutchinson Elementary School student was struck by a vehicle as the student exited the school bus. The bus’s flashers were on, and the stop arm was out when the student was struck. The student was alert when they were taken to a local hospital by EMS. The Atlanta Police Department detained the driver and is handling the investigation. Counselors from the Atlanta Public Schools Student Services Team will be available at the school to speak with those students who witnessed the accident to help them process their feelings and emotions."