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Child found alone in Clayton County: Parent located, child safe

By
FOX 5 Atlanta
Clayton County
Updated July 2, 2026 8:05 AM EDT Published July 2, 2026 6:51 AM EDT
article

The Brief

    • Clayton County police put out a plea for help early Thursday morning after a young child was found alone on Mt. Zion Road.
    • The boy appeared to be 4 or 5 years old and may have a developmental or mental health disability.
    • The child has since been reunited with his mother. 

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police say they have located the mother of a young child found alone early Thursday.

What we know:

Officers said the child was found 3000 block of Mt. Zion Road. He was believed to be about 4 or 5 years old and may have been named Dustin. 

Police said the child may have a developmental or mental health disability. He was able to speak, but his speech was difficult to understand, and officers said he had repeatedly asked for his mother.

Authorities canvassed the surrounding neighborhood and knocked on nearby doors before putting out the public plea for help in locating the child's parent(s) or guardian(s). 

What we don't know:

No other information about the child or his mother was released.

What they're saying:

The police department released the following statement:

The Clayton County Police Department extends its sincere appreciation to everyone who shared information
and assisted in bringing this incident to a successful resolution. The community's cooperation was instrumental
in helping reunite the child with his family.

We also want to recognize and thank the dedicated officers who worked tirelessly throughout the incident. Their
professionalism, compassion, and commitment to ensuring the child was safely reunited with his family
exemplify the outstanding service they provide to our community every day.

To protect the privacy of the child and the family, no additional information will be released.

The Clayton County Police Department thanks the public for its continued support and assistance in keeping our
community safe.

The Source

  • Information for this story came from a posts on social media. The original story has been updated and the photo removed to protect the identity of the child. 

Clayton CountyMissing PersonsNews