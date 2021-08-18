Child exploitation investigation in Gwinnett County leads to two arrests, police say

article

One Gwinnett County man and another from Florida are behind bars, accused of crimes against children, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Police arrested 35-year-old Norcross man Devin Christopher Martin on Friday after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

On Monday, police took 40-year-old Billy Joe Wood from Lakeland, Florida, into custody after an undercover operation conducted by Gwinnett County police.

Police first arrested Martin at a home on 2259 Newbury Road in Norcross. Police found multiple images of child sexual abuse on Martin's computer. He faces one count of felony possession of child pornography.

Police said Wood contacted investigators, who were posing as a 13-year-old girl online. Police said the fictional girl's age was discussed several times and Wood sent sexual images and offered to help the teenager run away to Florida for sexual purposes. Police said Wood scheduled a meeting in Gwinnett County, but never showed up.

Investigators notified law enforcement in Florida. Lakeland Police Department arrested him on warrants issued by the Gwinnett County Internet Crimes against Children Taskforce.

Wood is currently being held without bond.

