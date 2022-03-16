Child collides with sloth on zip line in Costa Rican rainforest

It was a wild ride for one child, who ran into an unlikely obstruction while zip lining: a sloth.

A child zooming on a zip line through a rainforest in La Fortuna, Costa Rica collided into a sloth clinging to the cable on March 13.

In the video, captured by a tour guide at Go Adventure Arenal Park, the tour guide can be heard telling the boy "no break," before the child hits the slow-moving sloth and abruptly stops.

"I just clocked him straight in the face. What do I do about the sloth?" the boy asks in the video.

The tour guide answers, "We just wait."

Flavio Leiton Ramos, the owner of the park, told Storyful they did not expect a sloth to be on the cable, since the child was the last of eight customers to leave the platform.

"So seven people went on that cable and there was no sloth on it, and within 30 seconds a sloth got on the cable," Ramos said. "The good thing was that the child was doing a great job by using the break, and also since the tour guide was with him, was able to handle the situation. But really the child did a great job."

According to the park’s website, the zip line tour features 10 cables with 14 different platforms to see the canyon of the Arenal River and the flora and fauna of the rain forest. Customers also have the opportunity to see other animals on the tour, including three kinds of monkeys, toucans and hummingbirds

"The sloth or child weren’t hurt, and they just had to wait for the sloth to get out of the way for around 15 minutes," Ramos continued.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.