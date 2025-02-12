Expand / Collapse search
NFL's Kadarius Toney arrested in Georgia for allegedly strangling woman

By Colin Lawler
Updated  February 12, 2025 10:57pm EST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 Atlanta

Kadarius Toney arrested

Former 2-time Super Bowl champion Kadarius Toney was arrested in Georgia for allegedly strangling a woman, according to police documents.

The Brief

    • Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney was arrested in Georgia on Feb. 6.
    • The 26-year-old is accused of strangling a woman, according to arrest records.
    • He was charged with one count of aggravated assault-strangulation and another charge of obstructing/harrassing 911 calls.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Former New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney was arrested last week in Georgia after police say he strangled a woman.

The backstory:

The incident reportedly took place at a residence in Douglasville on Jan. 14. Toney is accused of putting his hand around a woman's throat, squeezing "with enough force to cause her to be unable to breathe," according to police documents obtained by FOX 5. TMZ Sports was first to report on the arrest.

Toney was accused of taking the woman's phone during the altercation so she couldn't call authorities, leaving her with marks on her neck and hemorrhaging in her eyes.

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 12: Kadarius Toney #19 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on from the sideline prior to an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 12, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by

Expand

The 2021 first-round pick had a warrant out for his arrest Jan. 15. Jail records show the 26-year-old was arrested on Feb. 6 and booked at the Douglas County jail.

He was charged with one count of aggravated assault-strangulation and another charge of obstructing/harrassing 911 calls, according to jail records. His bond was set at $25,000 on each count.

Dig deeper:

Toney was the 20th pick out of Florida four years ago by the Giants. After a tumultuous tenure in New York, he was sent to the Kansas City Chiefs. His record-breaking punt return in the 2023 Super Bowl and fourth quarter touchdown helped the Chiefs to that year's Super Bowl victory.

However, his tenure with the Chiefs ended similarly, and he was left off last year's Super Bowl roster. There became a war of words about whether Toney had been healthy, and he did not play in the team's final seven games of the season, including the playoffs.

Kadarius Toney of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after a 5-yard touchdown reception against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Ariz. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Toney played in just one game this past season for the Cleveland Browns. He muffed a punt, was hit with a taunting penalty and was released just days later.

The Source: FOX 5 obtained Kadarius Tony's arrest warrant from Douglas County. TMZ Sports and FOX News Digital contributed to this report.

