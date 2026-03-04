Chick-fil-A reverses waffle fry recipe after fans complain about starch

article

The Brief Chick-fil-A has removed pea starch from its waffle fry recipe after briefly adding it in 2024. The fries are now coated with a blend of modified starches made from corn, potato, tapioca and rice flour. The change follows months of debate from fans who said the pea starch altered the taste and raised allergy concerns.



Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A has quietly made another change to one of its most beloved menu items — and fans of its waffle fries may want to take note.

What we know:

The fast-food chain confirmed this week that its Waffle Potato Fries no longer contain pea starch, an ingredient that briefly appeared in the recipe after a 2024 update meant to help the fries stay crispier longer.

At the time, Chick-fil-A described the adjustment as a small tweak to improve texture. The coating added pea starch — a neutral powder sometimes used in gluten-free baking to boost crunch.

But for some customers, the change was anything but small.

Diners began noticing the difference in late 2024, sparking online debates about whether the new coating altered the taste of the signature crisscross-cut fries. Others raised concerns about potential allergy issues, noting that peas and peanuts are both legumes and can occasionally trigger similar reactions.

Now the company has quietly reversed course.

A customer support page on Chick-fil-A’s website confirms the current recipe does not include pea starch. Instead, the fries are coated with a modified food starch blend made from corn, potato, tapioca and rice flour.

For customers who missed the old version, the update may feel like a small victory in the long saga of fast-food fry debates.

Dig deeper:

And Chick-fil-A is hardly alone in tinkering with its potato strategy. Many chains coat fries with starch blends to boost crunch and help them stay crisp longer. Others rely on special oils, freezing techniques or double-frying methods.

McDonald’s, for example, uses Russet Burbank potatoes treated with dextrose and sodium acid pyrophosphate to maintain color and flavor, while Burger King and Wendy’s typically coat their fries in modified starch mixtures.

Despite the occasional controversy — from the recent waffle fry debate to earlier internet theories about portion sizes dubbed "Fry Gate" — Chick-fil-A’s fries remain among the most popular in fast food.

In fact, USA TODAY’s 2025 10Best Awards ranked Chick-fil-A’s waffle fries fourth in the nation.

So while the ingredient list may change from time to time, one thing appears constant: people take their fries very seriously.