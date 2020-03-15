Chick-fil-A restaurants to limit hours, drive-thru only operations amid COVID-19

Chick-Fil-A dining rooms are set to close due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the Atlanta based restaurant chain announced Sunday night.

"As we navigate the evolving impact of coronavirus on our communities, we are temporarily closing our dining room seating to help limit person-to-person contact. Some of our restaurants may only offer service through our drive-thrus, while others may be able to offer takeout, delivery or mobile order options," the company said in a statement.

On March 13, the company announced in-restaurant playgrounds would close, and customers going through drive-thrus would no longer have the option of a printed menu.

ATLANTA - JULY 18: Chick-fil-A on July 18, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Chick-fil-A also made changes to its drink refill policy.

99 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Georgia

Public health officials have urged social distancing to slow down or stop the spread of coronavirus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults who are 60+ and people with serious medical conditioners, such as heart disease and diabetes, are at higher risk of getting very sick from coronavirus.

Best prevention measures:

Advertisement