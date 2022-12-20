Expand / Collapse search
Chick-fil-A owner fined for paying workers in meals in lieu of wages

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 7:32PM
Food and Drink
FOX TV Digital Team

The history of Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A, one of the largest family-owned restaurant chains in the U.S., rose from humble beginnings as a small diner in a suburb of Atlanta.

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of Labor has fined the owner of a North Carolina Chick-fil-A for paying employers in meals in lieu of wages. 

The department said Good Name 22:1 LLC of Hendersonville will have to pay $6,450 in civil penalties plus $235 back pay to seven employees. 

The owner was accused of allowing three underage employees "to either operate, load or unload a trash compactor" which violates federal child labor laws. 

Investigators also found out that the owner paid certain employees, who were asked to direct traffic, in meal vouchers, another labor violation. 

"Protecting our youngest workers continues to be a top priority for the Wage and Hour Division," Wage and Hour Division District Director Richard Blaylock said in an online statement. "Child labor laws ensure that when young people work, the work does not jeopardize their health, well-being or educational opportunities. In addition, employers are responsible to pay workers for all of the hours worked and the payment must be made in cash or legal tender."

In August 2022, a Florida Chick-fil-A was fined $12,478 for allowing several underage employees to work past 7 p.m. and more than three hours during school days. 

FOX Television Stations has reached out to Chick-fil-A for comment. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 