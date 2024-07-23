Man shot at DeKalb County home, police investigating

article

DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at a home on the 2000 block of Chestnut Hill Circle.

Officials have shared few details about the shooting other than the fact that a male victim was taken to a local hospital.

The man's condition is unknown at this time.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the DeKalb County Police Department.