Man shot at DeKalb County home, police investigating
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital early Tuesday morning.
The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at a home on the 2000 block of Chestnut Hill Circle.
Officials have shared few details about the shooting other than the fact that a male victim was taken to a local hospital.
The man's condition is unknown at this time.
If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the DeKalb County Police Department.