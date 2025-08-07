Cherokee County student recovering after traumatic lake accident

article

The Brief Woodstock senior Blake Jensen fell over 15 feet onto rocks in July, suffering multiple serious injuries including a torn spleen and skull fractures. He spent days in the ICU at Kennestone Hospital and has since been released but is still recovering and missed the start of the school year. A GoFundMe campaign has raised over $3,100 to help cover his medical expenses.



A Cherokee County community is rallying around a Woodstock High School senior and football player who is recovering from life-threatening injuries after a serious fall in July.

Seventeen-year-old Blake Jensen was at a lake when he fell more than 15 feet onto rocks and logs below, according to a GoFundMe page set up by family and friends. Jensen suffered multiple traumatic injuries, including fractures to his skull and back, internal bleeding, a torn spleen, kidney damage, and several cracked ribs.

He was airlifted to Kennestone Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery and spent several days in the intensive care unit. Although Jensen has since been released from the hospital, his recovery continues and he has missed the start of the school year.

The GoFundMe campaign — which has raised more than $3,100 so far — aims to support the Jensen family with mounting medical expenses as Blake continues his long road to recovery.