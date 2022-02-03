Cherokee County Sheriff Office employee rescues injured owl

article

A Cherokee County Sheriff's Office employee went the extra mile to rescue an owl Wednesday.

Officials with the department say Kristen Murphy was on her way to work Wednesday when she spotted an injured owl on the side of the road.

Murphy stopped and wrapped the owl up in a towel and took the poor bird along with her.

The sheriff's office shared photos of the bird snuggled up with Murphy.

With help from the Cherokee Animal Shelter, deputies located an emergency vet, who is now treating the bird.

