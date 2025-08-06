Cherokee County service dog could win national award

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Parker is running to an Emerging Hero and Shelter Dog. (Cherokee County District Attorney's Office)

The Cherokee County District Attorney's Office's service dog, Parker, is in the running for a national title.

What we know:

Parker is one of five semi-finalists for the 2025 American Humane Hero Dog Awards. He's running in the emerging hero and shelter dog category. Parker faces dogs from New York, Wisconsin, Ohio and Florida.

The DA's office says Parker helps victims and witnesses in felony cases while they're in the office. They said he helps turn trauma into courage.

"Whether sitting quietly beside a child in court or offering reassurance during overwhelming emotions, Parker brings strength and love. During his time off, he’s a joyful pup who enjoys chasing tennis balls, playing with his brother Reggie and spending time with his grandma," Parker's competition biography reads.

The office said Parker best showed heroism while helping a child face trauma.

"There was a child who had been deeply traumatized who found comfort in Parker’s presence and slowly began to open up. With Parker by his side, the child gained the courage to testify in court, even leaving with a smile—a powerful sign of healing and hope," the office said.

What you can do:

You can vote for Parker once every 24-hours through Sept. 15 on the American Humane Society's website.