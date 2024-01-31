Henry County superintendent up for same job in Cherokee County

The Cherokee County School Board is one step closer to hiring a new superintendent. On Wednesday night, the board discussed their sole finalist to replace Brian Hightower who is retiring in May.

"We spoke to some outstanding highly qualified candidates," said Kyla Cromer, Cherokee County School board chair.

Cherokee County School board members say the search for a new superintendent has been lengthy and thorough.

Dr. Brian V. Hightower, Superintendent of Schools (Credit: Cherokee County School District)

"We have gone through all the applications, we conducted interviews, we had discussions," said Cromer.

The only candidate discussed at this specially called board meeting Wednesday night was Dr. Mary Elizabeth Davis, the superintendent of Henry County Schools.

Dr. Mary Elizabeth Davis, Henry County Schools Superintendent (Credit: Henry County Board of Education)

"I think she will bring a fresh eye to our district and take something and make it even better," said board member Susan Padgett-Harrison.

However, when it came down to a vote to name Dr. Davis as the sole finalist for the job ahead of a formal vote at the next regular school board meeting, not all members were on board. Three of the seven members said there were better candidates.

"It is of my opinion that our new superintendent should have firsthand knowledge of our unique district and community," said board member Erin Ragsdale.

Some parents expressed the same concerns.

"I'm disappointed. I wanted someone who lives here who knows our teachers, our principals," said Jessica Rhines, who has four children in the district.

"It's striking to me that it's a 4 to 3 vote for someone out of county," said Chance Beam, who has two children in the district.

A formal vote on the selection will come at the regular school board meeting on Feb. 15. Parents say they plan to be there to voice their concerns.