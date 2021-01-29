Cherokee County mourns death of lieutenant after battle with cancer

article

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its employees who died after a battle with cancer.

Officials say Lt. Cheryl Carmody has been with the law enforcement agency for over 23 years at the time of her death.

In her time with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, Carmody worked in the Adult Detention Center, Uniform Patrol Division, and in the Warrant and Civil Unit.

"She worked tirelessly in that position even after she began her battle with cancer over one year ago," the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said.

In a post on Facebook, the agency said that Carmody was an "amazing supervisor" who helped shape "countless deputies" during her career.

"More importantly, she was a wonderful person who will be greatly missed," the sheriff's office said.

The agency is asking that Georgians send thoughts and prayers to Carmody's family at this time.

