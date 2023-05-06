Missing Cherokee County man's car last seen on highway

article

Cherokee County deputies are asking for the public's help searching for a missing man who was last seen at the beginning of May. They say his vehicle was flagged on Highway 92 just a few days ago, but still no sign of him.

Officials say Riley Shaw, 26, was last seen May 1 at his home near West Oaks Drive and Hames Road.

Days later, the 2014 Volkswagen Passat he drives was seen going westbound toward Acworth on Highway 92 May 4 at 8:49 a.m.

Shaw's 2014 black Volkswagen Passat (GA Tag: SCG 8485) (Supplied)

Deputies consider Shaw to be missing and are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward.

Shaw was described as a brunette 26-year-old male, weighing 190 pounds.

The Georgia tag on his vehicle reads #SCG8485.

If you see Shaw or know anything, please call the sheriff's office at 770-928-0239, or dial 911.