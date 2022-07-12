Woodstock man wanted for exposing himself in public

article

A Woodstock man previously arrested this year is now wanted for exposing himself in public.

Mark Stubblefield, 52, is wanted for public indecency. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said Stubblefield was on Nalley Drive in the Victoria Cottage Community near Lake Allatoona earlier this month. Deputies said he exposed himself in public, but it’s not clear who witnessed the incident.

According to court records, Stubblefield was out on bond at the time. The records show he also faces trespassing, prowling, and other charges stemming from a series of incidents dating back to April. He is scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment hearing on those charges on Friday morning.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.