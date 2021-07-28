Cherokee County investigators 'concerned' for missing 73-year-old's wellbeing

article

Investigators in Cherokee County are concerned for a 73-year-old man who hasn't been seen since he left his home on Tuesday at around noon.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said James Kenney left his home in Canton around noon on Tuesday in a blue 2019 Kia Sportage with a license plate reading CJU1648.

Deputies said traffic cameras recorded the vehicle in Buford and Winder Tuesday afternoon.

Kenny is listed as 6 feet tall, weighing approximately 220 pounds and was last seen wearing a striped gold shirt and dark shorts.

If anyone sees or has seen Keeny, they are urged to call 678-493-4080.

