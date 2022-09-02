Cherokee County firefighters rescue 28 horses from barn fire

article

Firefighters in Cherokee County say they managed to rescue more than two dozen horses from a burning barn.

Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services says crews were called Thursday to a structure fire on Putnam Ford Drive, where they learned 28 horses were housed inside a barn with a burning Bobcat skid steer.

The fire was growing while flames were impinging on nearby farm equipment and a mound of sawdust," Cherokee County Fire posted on Facebook.

Firefighters from Station 1 managed to put out the fire and get all horses out safely. No humans or animals were hurt.

Firefighters say the barn suffered little damage, and the structure was ventilated and left with the owners.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.